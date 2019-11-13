POLICE LECTURE

The Police Welfare Association in conjunction with the Royal St. Vincent and the Grenadines Police Force, will host the inaugural Elson “Racca” Richardson Memorial Lecture tomorrow.

Superintendent Minister of the Methodist Church, Reverend Adolph Davis will deliver the lecture on the theme “Honouring the Fallen and the Brave”.

Brief remarks will also be delivered by Deputy Commissioner of Police, Frankie Joseph and Station Sergeant Brenton Smith, Chairman of the Police Welfare Association.

The late Elson Richardson was a police officer who was killed on November 14, 2004 while in service.

The lecture will take place at Frenches House at six tomorrow evening.







