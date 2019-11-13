PSU CCL EXECUTIVE

An Executive Member of the Public Service Union of St. Vincent and the Grenadines has been elected to sit on the Executive of the Caribbean Congress of Labour.

First Vice President of the Public Service Union, Leroy James was among officials elected at the 20th Triennial Congress of the Caribbean Congress of Labour, held in Trinidad and Tobago.

The Members were elected to sit on the Executive of the Congress for the next three years.

They are:-

President: Mr. Andre Lewis of Grenada

1st Vice President: Mr. Thomas LeTang of Dominica

2nd Vice President: Mr. Christopher Belboda of the Bahamas

3rd Vice President: Mr. Leroy James of St. Vincent and the Grenadines.

General Secretary: Mr. Michael Annisette of Trinidad and Tobago.

Assistant General Secretary: Ms. Susan Hodge of Anguilla

Youth Representative: : Ms. Davita Forde of Barbados

The Triennial Congress was held from October 31st to November 1st, at the Kapok Hotel in Trinidad under the theme “Refocusing, Retooling and Revisiting the regional trade union movement”

The Congress focussed mainly on Social Justice and promoting Decent Work.

The Public Service Union of St. Vincent and the Grenadines was represented by First and Second Vice Presidents Leroy James and Prudence Jeffrey.







