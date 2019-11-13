RICHLAND PARK FOOTBALL

In Group B of the HAIROUN/KCCU/National Lotteries Authority Richland Park Nine-A-Side Football Championship, Hand in Hand beat Beefy Convenient Shop Highlanders Masters 6-4 at the Richland Park Oval, yesterday afternoon.

Two goals by Xavier Paul, and a goal each from Fego Pope, Danny Guy, Shem Dascent, and Osei Martin ensured the victory for Hand in Hand. The goals for Beefy Convenient Shop Highlanders Masters were converted by Anizo Lewis (3) and Jermaine Cumberbatch (1).

This afternoon, at 4:30, there will be an A Group match between J and D Strikers and Rasfarco, at the same venue.







