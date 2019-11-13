SVG COMMUNITY COLLEGE NETBALL

The Division of Teacher Education, Bethel Young Lasses and the Division of Arts, Sciences and General Studies made winning starts to the 2019 ECGC Island Sip Water St Vincent and the Grenadines Community College Invitational Netball Championship at the Sion Hill Hard Court, yesterday afternoon.



The Division of Teacher Education defeated the Royal St Vincent and the Grenadine Police Force Youth Club 26- 15. Newcomers, Bethel Young Lasses gained a 21-18 win over the Division of Technical and Vocational Education.

In the scheduled third match of the opening day, defending champions, the Division of Arts, Sciences and General Studies won by default over the Division of Nursing Education. The Championship will continue next Tuesday.







Share This Article: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Email

Tumblr

Print



Related