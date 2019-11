Yesterday, Jamaica Scorpions beat the Combined Campuses and Colleges Marooners by 97 runs in the Regional Super50 Cricket Championship at Warner Park, in St Kitts.

The scores: Jamaica Scorpions 330-8 off 50 overs, Combined Campuses and Colleges 233-9 off 45.2 overs.







