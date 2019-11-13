WOUNDING INVESTIGATION

Police are investigating a report of Wounding made by a 35 years old Electrician of Green Hill against an armed unknown assailant on Sunday November 11th, 2019.

According to investigations, the assailant who was armed with a gun, allegedly shot the Virtual Complainant in both hands.

The incident occurred on Friday November 8th, 2019 at Green Hill.

The police are therefore soliciting any information that will aid with the arrest and prosecution of the offender(s) to contact the Assistant Commissioner in charge Crime at 1784-456-1339 or the Officer in-charge the Criminal Investigations Department at 1784-456-1810 or any Police Station/ Officer that they are comfortable with.

All information will be treated with the strictest confidentiality.







