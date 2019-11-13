WPP DONATION

A $4,000.00 cheque has been donated to the World Pediatric Project (WPP) from Tropical Shipping as part of their contribution towards the “Every Child Counts Campaign”.

The donation took place at WPP’s office in a brief handover by Tropical Shipping Representatives Mrs. Maxine Howard (Sales Manager), Ms. Felicia George (Sales Coordinator) and Executive Director of World Pediatric Project, Lauren McIntosh.

The WPP officially launched the Every Child Counts campaign on February 26th and has a series of planned fundraising events which will roll out over the next two years.

Executive Director of World Pediatric Project Lauren McIntosh said the Every Child Counts Campaign is a local initiative aimed at boosting awareness of WPP and to encourage local businesses to assist in meeting the funding target of $270,000.00 in two years.

McIntosh applauded Tropical Shipping for their donation and indicated that she hopes this will encourage other businesses in to partner with WPP.

Mrs. Howard said it was a privilege for Tropical Shipping to be able to make a meaningful contribution to the World Pediatric Project to assist with the “Every Child Counts Campaign”.

The campaign provides access to critical pediatric, surgical and diagnostic health care services to needy children in St. Vincent and the Grenadines and the Eastern Caribbean.







Share This Article: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Email

Tumblr

Print



Related