BIABOU T20 SOFTBALL CRICKET FIXTURES

Four matches are scheduled to be played this weekend, in the Biabou Twenty/20 Softball Cricket Championship at the Biabou Playing Field.

On Saturday afternoon, Just Fuh De Fun will meet Argyle International Airport (AIA) at 1:00, and Sion Hill Tallawahs will oppose Over-The-River OTR Strikers at 3:00.

On Sunday, Jackson Trading One Team will face Dr. Thomas Injectors at 12:30, in the afternoon, then Bruce Law Chambers Smashers will play against Gairy’s Construction Simple Boys at 3:00.







Share This Article: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Email

Tumblr

Print



Related