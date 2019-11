Yesterday afternoon, in the second round Knock-Out of the Breakaway Masters Invitational Football Championships, Mona Academy defeated Blossom (2), 2-1 on sudden death penalties at the Grammar School Playing Field. The match ended in a one all draw in regulation time.

This afternoon, at 4:35, Volcanoes will meet BMC Combiners in another second round Knock-Out match also at the Grammar School Playing Field.







