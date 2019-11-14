COMMUNITY EMERGENCY RESPONSE NETWORK

The National Emergency Management Organsiation (NEMO) said it is working to establish a network of Community Emergency Response Teams across the country.

This statement was made by Training Officer at the National Emergency Management Organization (NEMO), Houlda Peters as they hosted a series of training programs on the leeward side of the country last week focused on Community Emergency Response Teams and the Volcano Ready project.

The program was jointly hosted by the National Emergency Management Organization and the University of the West Indies’ Seismic Research Center (UWI-SRC).

Miss Peters said it is their hope that every community will have an Emergency Response Team that can work along with NEMO to ensure that proper disaster management and response mechanisms are implemented across the entire country.







