CONSTITUENCY NETBALL RESULTS

Yesterday afternoon, in the Constituency Netball Championship, South Leeward beat the Northern Grenadines 45-18 at the Kingstown Netball Center, in New Montrose.

Also, at the Richland Park Government School Hard Court, Marriaqua overwhelmed North Central Windward 62-5, and South Central Windward defeated West St George 43-41.

The Firms and Industrial Championship will continue this afternoon at the Kingstown Netball Center, in New Montrose.

This afternoon, at 5:00, Massy Stores SVG will meet the Ministry of Tourism Sports and Culture, and at 5:45, KFC will play against the Royal St Vincent and the Grenadines Police Force.







