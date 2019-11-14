LOCAL FISHERMAN WINS INTERNATIONAL AWARD

Local Fisherman and President of the National Fisher Folk Organization, Winsberth Harry has won the 2019 Gulf and Caribbean Fisheries Institute (GCFI) Gladding Memorial Award.

The annual award is presented to select fishers who demonstrate significant commitment to the sustainable use and long-term conservation of marine resources in the Gulf and Caribbean region.

Harry is the second fisherman from the Eastern Caribbean to receive this outstanding award.

Mr. Harry is also the Liaison Officer for the Caribbean Network of Fisher Folks, A Member of the Goodwill Fisherman’s Cooperative and Former Vice-Chair of the National Fisherman’s Day Committee and he has represented St. Vincent and the Grenadines on the regional and international level at meetings for the further development of the fishing industry.

He said he is elated to have won this prestigious award during a ceremony which was held in the Dominican Republic last week and he also noted that this is a plus for the further development of the local fishing industry.

Mr. Harry said he will also use the prestige associated with winning the 2019 Gulf and Caribbean Fisheries Institute (GCFI) Gladding Memorial Award to assist with the further growth of the fishing industry in St. Vincent and the Grenadines.

He said he will continue to work closely with other local fishers and he hopes more Vincentians can win this prestigious award in the future.







Share This Article: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Email

Tumblr

Print



Related