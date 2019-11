A goal each by Shaquan Joseph and Eluid Brackin gave Dickson a 2-nil victory over North Union on Tuesday afternoon, in the HAIROUN/National Lotteries Authority North East Football League at the Chili Playing Field, in Georgetown.

At the same venue, this afternoon, South Union will clash with Diamonds, at 4:15.







