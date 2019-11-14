NLA TBPO T20 SOFTBALL CRICKET FIXTURES

The National Lotteries Authority Top Belair Progressive Organization Cricket Championship will continue on Saturday and Sunday at the Dauphine Playing Field.

At 1:00, on Saturday afternoon, Challengers will face One Team, and at 3:00, Nice Radio Clinchers will take on Gairy Construction Simple Boys.

On Sunday morning, at 10:00, CGM Gallagher Novice will square-off with Owia Young Strikers. In the afternoon, at 12:30, Challengers will tackle Coreas Distribution, and at 3:00, CGM Gallagher Novice will meet Bank of St Vincent and the Grenadines All Stars.







