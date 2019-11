J and D Strikers won by default from RAS-FARCO in Group “A” of the HAIROUN/KCCU/DIGICEL/National Lotteries Authority Richland Park Nine-A-side Football Championship at the Richland Park Oval, yesterday afternoon.

At 4:30, this afternoon, Greggs FC will meet Primetime in Group “A” also at the Richland Park Oval.







