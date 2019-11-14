SVG VS NICARAGUA-NATIONS LEAGUE FOOTBALL

St Vincent and the Grenadines (VINCY) will meet Nicaragua in their Group “D”, 5th Round match of the CONCACAF Nations League Football Tournament at 3:00, tomorrow afternoon, at the Arnos Vale Sports Complex.

St Vincent and the Grenadines heads Group “D” standings with eight points, second is Suriname with seven points, who has a better goal difference than Nicaragua who also has seven points, and Dominica at the bottom without a point. Commentaries on the match tomorrow will be carried live on NBC Radio.

St Vincent and the Grenadines will then meet Dominica in their 6th Round match on Monday afternoon at Windsor Park, Roseau in Dominica at 4:00.







