St Vincent and the Grenadines and Nicaragua are meeting at 3:00 this afternoon at the Arnos Vale Sports Complex in their 5th Round Group D match of the CONCACAF Nations League Football Championship.

St Vincent and the Grenadines are top of Group D on 8 points. Suriname and Nicaragua are on 7 each with Suriname having a superior goal difference.

The St Vincent and the Grenadines 23-man squad for this afternoon’s match is Dwayne Sandy, C-Klon Mc Kie, Jamal Yorke, Jahvin Sutherland, Akeem Williams, Derron Rouse, Tristan Marshall, Kishawn Johnny, Reginald Richardson, Camal Bess, Kevin Francis, Darren Hamlett,

Azinho Solomon, Diel Spring, Corneluis Stewart (captain), Nazir Mc Barnett, Brad Richards, Malcom Stewart, Oalex Anderson, Seqeam Millington, Chavel Cunningham, Mark Browne and Kizani Haynes.

NBC Radio will broadcast today’s match live.







