In the HAIROUN/National Lotteries Authority North East Football League, Curlon Joseph scored the only goal of yesterday afternoon’s match to provide South Union with a 1-nil victory over Diamonds at the Chili Playing Field, in Georgetown.

On Wednesday, Dickson beat North Union 2-nil after goals by Shaquan Joseph and Eluid Bracken.



The League will continue at 2:30 tomorrow afternoon, with a Women’s Championship match between SV United and Awesome F.C, to be followed at 4:15 by the match featuring Sandy Bay and Chapmans in the Village Championship.







