RICHLAND PARK FOOTBALL

In Group B of the HAIROUN/KCCU/National Lotteries Authority Richland Park Nine-A-Side Football Championship, Greggs F.C defeated Primetime 4-1 at the Richland Park Oval, yesterday afternoon.

Valdo Anderson scored three of the goals for Greggs F. C, while the other was converted by Osae Delpesche. Prime Time benefitted from an own goal scored by Greggs F. C.

The Championship will continue tomorrow afternoon at 4:00, when there will be another Group B match between Flick Wakanda and Beefy Convenient Shop Highlanders Masters at the Richland Park Oval.







