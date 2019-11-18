DANIEL PORTER WANTED

Police are in search of a 21-year-old Man from Green Hill, who is wanted in connection with a series of burglaries.

Police say Daniel Porter better known as Demon is 5’ 08” in height. Stout built; dark in complexion; with a long face, brown eyes and thin lips. He has Tattoo on his back.



The Police said Porter, who is to be questioned in connection with a series of Burglaries and theft which occurred in the Green Hill area, must be approached with caution.

The Police are soliciting the public’s assistance in locating Porter.

If seen, persons can contact any police station or Assistant Commissioner of Police in charge of Crime at Telephone # 451-2467 or 457-1211 ext. 217 or Officer in charge CID/CRO/MCU at 456-1810 or 457-1211 ext. 216, 220.

Police say all calls would be treated confidentially.







