FORMER WHALER FOR CONSERVATION

Former Whaler from the Community of Barrouallie, Kirk Grant said he is standing up for the national conservation efforts taking place across the country.

He made this statement on Saturday during a ceremony which was held by the St. Vincent and the Grenadines Environment Fund and the Yanagil Education and Development Fund to launch two Whale and Wildlife Watching Tour Operators in his community.

Mr. Grant said he believes St. Vincent and the Grenadines can be a global leader in the area of conservation and he hopes that other fisher folk can follow his lead to protect the wildlife while earning a living form offering tours to see them.

Mr. Grant is also appealing to Vincentians to support their businesses as they seek to earn a living while promoting the environment.







