The Kingstown Board will be celebrating 122 years. To commemorate this milestone, the Board will be hosting a week of activities, which was officially launched today.

The activities include an In-house Logo Competition on Tuesday. A Radio Program and Tree Planting Exercise on Wednesday.

An Exhibition will be held on Thursday and Friday has been dubbed Vendors Day.

The Launch ceremony took place this morning at the Central Market in Kingstown.







