TSUNAMI READY CERTIFICATION

The National Emergency Management Organization (NEMO) said St. Vincent and the Grenadines will soon be named a Tsunami Smart/Tsunami Ready country.

That’s according to Training Officer, Houlda Peters who was speaking on NBC’s Face to Face Program recently.

Miss Peters said the country will receive certification from the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) naming it as a Tsunami Smart/Tsunami Ready country, following a series of training and public awareness programs relating to Tsunamis.

She said they will soon be launching the Tsunami Inundation and evacuation Maps and signs for communities across the country, as part of the project.

Miss Peters said Tsunami awareness and preparation programs are important because many Vincentians live in coastal villages and the country can be affected by a Tsunami at any time and work will continue across the country.







