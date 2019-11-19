BIABOU T20 SOFTBALL CRICKET RESULTS

There were victories for Argyle International Airport (AIA) Jets, Jackson Trading One Team and Bruce Law Chambers Smashers in the Biabou Twenty/20 Softball Cricket Championship at the Biabou Playing Field last weekend.

Argyle International Airport (AIA) Jets defeated Just Fuh De Fun by 3 wickets.

The scores: Just Fuh De Fun 93 off 13.1-overs; (Sebastian Davis 27, Kwasi Marks 21; Noel Bobb 2 for 10, Kevin Green 2 for 23, Joseph Medford 2 for 30).

Argyle International Airport (AIA) Jets 96 for 7 off 16.4-overs; (Michael Billingy 24, Ezra Jacobs 18; Janell Alexander 3 for 32, Rasheed 2 for 15).

Jackson Trading One Team beat Dr. Thomas Injectors by 5 wickets.

The scores: Dr. Thomas Injectors 95 off 19.4-overs; (Devon Joseph 22, Javorn Nero 20; Otis Hector 2 for 14, Amrod Bobb 2 for 31).

Jackson Trading One Team 96 for 5 off 12.2-overs; (Las Harry 20, Suneel Pompey 16, Roneke James 16; Drake Matthews 2 for 24).

Bruce Law Chambers Smashers gained a 4-wicket win over Gairy’s Construction Simple Boys.

The scores: Gairy’s Construction Simple Boys 108 off 16.1-overs; (Asbert Franklyn 24, Stein Joseph 18; Cody Jarvis 3 for 26, St Clair Dickson 3 for 28).

Bruce Law Chambers Smashers 112 for 6 off 15.2-overs; (Ronnick Peters 34, Vanzal Walker 28; Calbert Simmons 2 for 14).

Share This Article: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Email

Tumblr

Print



Related