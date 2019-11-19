DOMINICA BEAT SVG-NATIONS LEAGUE FOOTBALL

Bottom of the Table, host Dominica inflicted a 1-nil defeat on St Vincent and the Grenadines (VINCY) Heat in their Group “D” Football match of the CONCACAF Nations League at Windsor Park in Roseau, Dominica yesterday afternoon.

It was a 71st minute goal by Audel Joseph that clinched the win for Dominica who remain bottom of the Table on 3 points from 6 matches with 1 win and 5 defeats.

Group “D” is headed by Suriname on 13 points from their 6 matches with 4 victories, 1 draw and 1 defeat.

St Vincent and the Grenadines finished second on 11 points from 6 matches. They won 3, drew 2 and lost 1.

The other team in Group “D” is Nicaragua who won 2 of their 6 matches, drew 1 and were beaten in 3.

In the other results yesterday, Antigua and Barbuda beat Aruba 3-2, Jamaica and Guyana played to a 1-1 draw, and Suriname defeated Nicaragua 2-1.

