IMD MENS SYMPOSIUM

International Men’s Day is being observed today under the theme “Making a Difference for Men and Boys“.
And, to commemorate the day, the Gender Affairs Division within the Ministry of National Mobilization, will be hosting a Men’s Symposium at the Methodist Church Hal.
The Symposium will focus on the theme “Men and Masculinity Shattering the Social Expectations of a Man and Success”.
The Symposium will include addresses from Minister of National Mobilization – Frederick Stephenson; Coordinator of Gender Affairs – LaFleur Quammie and Methodist Minister – Reverend Adolph Davis.
The feature address will be delivered by Coordinator of Project Men 2020 – Conroy Huggins.
The Men’s Symposium will begin at five this afternoon at the Methodist
Church Hall.
