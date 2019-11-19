NLA TBPO T20 SOFTBALL WEEKEND CRICKET RESULTS

Here are the results of last weekend’s matches in the National Lotteries Authority Top Belair Progressive Organization (TBPO) Twenty/20 Softball Cricket at the Dauphine Playing Field.

Challengers defeated One Team by 32 runs in a match reduced to 15-overs because of late start.

The scores: Challengers 110 for 5 off 15-overs; (Michael Duncan25, Otis Hector 25 each, Ronike James 21 not out; Darie Peters 2 for 28), One Team 78 off 13.4-overs; (Las Harry 44; Keithlin Williams 2 for 6, Joelann Malcolm 2 for 11, Kerwyn Browne 2 for 12, Kendal Payne 2 for 15).

Gairy Construction Simple Boys beat Nice Radio Clinchers by 68 runs in a match reduced to 15-overs because of a late start.

The scores: Gairy Construction Simple Boys 113 for 4 off 15-overs; (Stein Joseph 44, Jobari Cunningham 28, Colbert Simmons 16 not out; Romano Pierre 2 for 23), Nice Radio Clinchers 45 off 11.4-overs; (Colbert Simmons 2 for 3, Eldon Morris 2 for 6, Adolph Adams 2 for 10, Asbourne Franklyn 2 for 11).

CGM Gallagher Novice won by default over Owia Young Strikers.

Challengers beat Coreas Distribution by 138 runs in a match reduced to 15-overs because of a late start.

The scores: Challengers 200 for 7 off 15-overs; (Michael Duncan 56, Javon Seales 40, Kenold Wiseman 23, Kendal Payne 22; Damian Mc Kie 3 for 37, Omar Roberts 2 for 61).

Coreas Distribution 62 off 11-overs; (Antonio Gerald 32; Kerwyn Browne 3 for 2, Javon Seales 3 for 19).

And, Bank of St Vincent and the Grenadines All Stars defeated CGM Gallagher Novice by 4 wickets in a match reduced to 15-overs because of a late start.

The scores: CGM Gallagher Novice 72 for 8 off 15-overs; (Newbourne Joseph 27; Andrew Little 4 for 17), Bank of St Vincent and the Grenadines All Stars 73 for 6 off 14-overs; Glenroy Dasent 23 not out; Everton Durant 4 for 9).

Share This Article: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Email

Tumblr

Print



Related