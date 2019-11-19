OPTIMIST CLUB SVG

A group of Vincentians met last Thursday to start planning a local chapter of the Optimist International Club. 

Optimist International is an international service club organization with almost 3,000 clubs and over 80,000 members in more than 20 countries.

Optimist International’s has a mandate for “Bringing Out the Best in our Youth, in our Communities, and in Ourselves.”

Optimist Clubs participate in community service programs that are dedicated to bringing out the best in kids.

An Interim Committee was formed at Thursday’s Meeting to coordinate the Charter of the Club and spearhead its activities locally. 

The Committee Members are:

President – Winfield Tannis-Abbott 

1st Vice President   – Canute Myers

2nd Vice President – Shabazaah GunMunro-George     

3rd Vice President – Nicha Branker      

Recording Secretary – Ophelia Phillips 

Treasurer – Dennika Peters

Assistant Secretary/Treasurer – Kelly-Ann Tannis

Public Relation Officer – Owen Baptiste 

Committee Member – Wendie Edwards-Wilson 

Committee Member –  Leroy Walker               

Committee Member – Beverly Williams          

Advisor/Ex Officio – Kenneth Onu        

The local Optimists plan to meet every 2nd and 4th Thursday of the month at the Girl’s Guide Headquarters.



