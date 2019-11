MR SALISBURY SABASTIN SOLEYN better known as BAS and SEBASTIAN STEWART of Arnos Vale died on Friday November 8th at the age of 67. The funeral takes place on Friday November 22nd at the Calvary Baptist Church. The body lies at the church from 1:00pm. The service begins at 2:00pm. Burial will be at the Belair Cemetery. Transportation will be provided from the Vans “Chunkie” and “Lion of Judah” from the Church to the Burial Ground and Back.

