NL WOMEN’S T20 CRICKET WEEKEND RESULTS

In the Jules Anthony/VINLEC North Leeward Women’s Twenty/20 Super League Cricket Tri-Series, Ball Burners defeated United Survivors by 3 wickets.

The scores: United Survivors 133 for 7 off 20-overs; (Samantha Lynch 37, Keshna Corea 19; Isha Williams 3 for 30, Vinesha King 2 for 17), Ball Burners 134 for 7 off 19-overs; (Jephina Joseph 40, Vinesha King 27 not out; Tracy Byron 2 for 26).

United Survivors beat Jules Anthony Northern Girls by 9 wickets.

The scores: Jules Anthony Northern Girls 45 off 15-overs; (Kacy Johnson 14; Samantha Lynch 3 for 4, Kimone Homer 2 for 13).

United Survivors 48 for 1 off 5.5-overs; (Samantha Lynch 19 not out, Kimone Homer 15 not out; Yoland Granderson 1 for 12).

Share This Article: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Email

Tumblr

Print



Related