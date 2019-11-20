SVG COMMUNITY COLLEGE NETBALL RESULTS

The Division of Technical and Vocational Education defeated the Division of Nursing Education 24-14 in second round matches of the ECGC Island Sip Waters SVG Community College Netball Championship at the Hard Court of the Sion Hill Playing Field yesterday afternoon.

In other matches yesterday afternoon, the Division of Teacher Education chalked up their second consecutive win, beating the Division of Arts Sciences and General Studies 27-21, the Royal St Vincent and the Grenadines Police Youth Club had a 29-14 victory over Bethel Young Lasses.



Round three will be played today. At 1.30 p. m., the Royal St Vincent and the Grenadines Police Youth Club will take on the Division of Arts, Sciences and General Studies.

At 2.30 p. m., the Division of Teacher Education will oppose the Division of Technical and Vocational to be followed by the matchup between Bethel Young Lasses and the Division of Nursing at 3.30 p. m.



The matches will also be played at the Hard Court of the Sion Hill Playing Field.

