SVG MASTERS T20 CRICKET RESULTS

In last weekend’s SVG Masters Twenty/20 Cricket Championship, General Hardware Pastures Masters defeated Kirk DaSilva’s LaCroix Masters by 166 runs at the Sion Hill Playing Field.

The scores: General Hardware Pastures Masters 198 for 3 off 20-overs; (Deptor Culzac 51, Lennox Sanuel 42 not out, Rohan Ash 28), Kirk Da Silva La Croix Masters 32 off 13.2-overs; (Ardon Hall and Alvin Hope took 2 wickets each).

At Buccament Playing Field, Mustique Company Masters beat COMPUTEC Belfongo Masters by 8 wickets.

The scores: COMPUTEC Belfongo Masters 93 for 6 off 20-overs; (Devon Williams 24, Elvis “BAGGA” Browne 23; Caswell Dorsette 2 for 10), Mustique Company Masters 98 for 2 off 9.5-overs; (O’ Neil Thomas 61 not out, Carl Hamlet 21 not out; Bevan Burgin 2 for 25).

And, Mustique Company Masters won their second match with a 6-run victory over Sion Hill Masters at the Sion Hill Playing Field.

The scores: Mustique Company Masters 138 for 9 off 20-overs; (O’ Neil Thomas 27, Sinclair Bascombe 25; Sylvester Vanloo 3 for 33), Sion Hill Masters 132 for 6 off 20-overs; (Arrington Burgin 49; Oneil Thomas 3 for 25).

Share This Article: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Email

Tumblr

Print



Related