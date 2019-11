In the HAIROUN/KCCU/DIGICEL/National Lotteries Authority Richland Park Nine-A-Side Football Championship, Flick Wakanda beat Hill 16 4-2 at the Richland Park Oval.

For Flick Wakanda Emmerson Prince, Curtlan Francis, Dan Laborde and Earl Spencer were the goal scorers, while Jodininho Sawyers and Deomoji Samuel converted for Hill 16.







