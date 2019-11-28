BREAKAWAY MASTERS FOOTBALL FIXTURES

This afternoon, Mona Academy will meet System Three (1) at 4:30, in the Agricultural Input Warehouse Under-16 Women’s Knock-Out Final of the Breakaway Masters Invitational Football Championships at the Grammar School Playing Field.



Tomorrow afternoon at 4:30, Je Belles will play against System Three in the St Vincent and the Grenadines Football Federation Under-19 Knock-Out Final.

The Championship will climax on Saturday with the Firms Division 3rd and 4th Place, the Firms Final and the Presentation Ceremony at the Grammar School Playing Field.







Share This Article: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Email

Tumblr

Print



Related