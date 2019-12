In the 2nd Division of the National Club Championships, DESCO and Roxdale played to a goal less draw at the Campden Park Playing Field and 1998 Hillside Rollers and Green Hill drew their match 2-2, last weekend.

At the Brighton Playing Field, Parkside Rollers defeated Strike Force 3- 2, and United Strikers won by default from Brownstown, while Richmond Hill beat Sharpes F.C 4-1 at the Layou Playing Field, and Sharpes O9 won by default from Roseans.







