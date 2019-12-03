SVG COMMUNITY COLLEGE NETBALL RESULTS

The Royal St Vincent and the Grenadines Police Youth Club are the Champions of the 2019 ECGC Island Sip Water St Vincent and the Grenadines Community College Invitational Netball Championship.

In the final at the Hard Court of the Sion Hill Playing Field on Friday afternoon, the Royal St Vincent and the Grenadines Police Youth Club defeated the Division of Teacher Education 37-32.

At the end of the first quarter, the Royal St Vincent and the Grenadines Police Youth Club had an 8-6 lead. They extended the lead to 20-14 by the midway point of the second quarter.

The Division of Teacher Education trailed 24-26 in the third quarter, and trailed by just one goal, 28-29 in the final quarter, before the Royal St Vincent and the Grenadines Police Force Youth regained their composure and held on to win the match 37-32 and take the Title.

Bethel Young Lasses outplayed the Division of Arts, Sciences and General Studies 37-16 in the 3rd Place Play-off to secure third place in Friday afternoon’s earlier match.

Roneika Gibson of Bethel Young Lasses walked away with the awards for the MVP of Semi-final two, MVP of the 3rd place playoff and MVP of the Tournament. Kenica Nicolls of the Division of Teacher Education was the Best Shooter, converting 104 of 122 attempts, Angel Stephens of Bethel Young Lasses the Best Midcourt Player, Nadicia John of the Division of Teacher Education Best Defender and MVP of Semi-final one while Ithesha Matthews of RSVG Police Youth Club, MVP of the Finals. Sporting activities at the College for semester one will culminate next Thursday with the Otis Jack Cup.







Share This Article: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Email

Tumblr

Print



Related