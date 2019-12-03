SVG REFEREES ASSN HAS NEW EXECUTIVE

The St. Vincent and the Grenadines Referees Association has a new President in Elron Lewis who takes over from David Lewis who did not stand for re-election.

The election took place at the Association’s General Meeting on Monday at the Headquarters of the St Vincent and the Grenadines Football Federation Conference Room at the Corner of Grenville and Higginson Streets, in Kingstown.

The other members of the Executive are: Shesford John, Vice President; Maxiam Richardson, Secretary; Mahalia Thomas, Treasurer; John Hinds, Public Relations Officer; with Committee Members, Elron Poyer, Debbie Jordan and Michael Williams. The Executive will serve up to 2022.







