BEQUIA FOOTBALL RESULTS

10-goals were scored yesterday at the Clive Tannis Playing Field in Port Elizabeth, as South beat Northeast 7-3 in the Zonal Division of the HAIROUN Bequia Football League.

Last weekend, in the Zonal Division, West had a comfortable 3-nil win over Northeast, while Southwest defeated South 2-1, and West sealed a 2-1 win over Central.

In the Under-17 Division, Southwest and Central played to a 1-1 draw.

At 4:00 this afternoon, Southwest will clash with Central in a Zonal Division showdown.







