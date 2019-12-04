CWI APPOINTED DESAI AS BATTING COACH

Cricket West Indies has appointed experienced coach, Monty Desai to the post of West Indies Men’s Batting Coach.

Desai, who has agreed to a two-year contract has worked with several teams at the franchise level as well as with several international teams.

He joins the West Indies ahead of the start of the Twenty/20 International Series against India, which bowls off on Friday 6th December at the Rajiv Gandhi Stadium in Hyderabad.

Desai said he is eager to get started with the West Indies. Desai has worked with Canada, as their Head Coach at the ICC World Cricket League Division 2 and Afghanistan as their Batting Coach at the ICC Cricket World Cup qualification tournament in 2018. More recently, he also worked as Batting Coach for the United Arab Emirates at the ICC T20 World Cup qualification event.

The Team Management Unit in India will also include Roddy Estwick as the bowling coach and Rayon Griffith as fielding coach. Experienced strength and conditioning coach Ronald Rogers, has rejoined the team’s medical staff, which also includes physio Denis Byam and massage therapist Zephyrinus Nicholas.







