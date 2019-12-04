GREGGS T20 SOFTBALL AWARDS-CRICKET

Players from Caesar’s Real Estate Nar Fren Dem dominated the Awards in this year’s Caesar’s Real Estate/HAIROUN/FLOW Greggs Twenty/20 Softball Cricket Championship which ended at the Greggs Playing Field, last Sunday.

Ceon Phillips scored the Most Runs, 494. Phillips also emerged as the Best Wicket-keeper in Championship with 8 catches and 2 stumpings.

His outstanding all-round performance of 494 runs including 6 half centuries and 1 century, 8 catches and 2 stumpings earned him the Award as Player of the Championship.

Wayne Garraway took the Most Wickets, 16 wickets, and Cordice Oliver was adjudged to have taken the Best Catch. RAS-FARCO was named the Most Disciplined Team. 14 centuries were scored for the season.

Country Meet Town Out-AH-Trouble Family emerged Champions, Hard Hitters were second and Sion Hill Tallawahs third.







