MR DOUGLAS ARTHUR better known as DOUGIE of Villa Flat and Trinidad died on Saturday November 30th at the age of 63. He was a Former Share Holder of Arthur Transport Construction. The funeral takes place tomorrow, Thursday December 5th at the St Michael Roman Catholic Church in Maracas, St. Joseph, Trinidad at 3:00pm. Burial will be at the El Charro Public Cemetery, Trinidad.







