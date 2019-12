MR EVANS AUGUSTUS DASANTOS better known as WATER MAN and BUG of Park Hill died on Friday November 29th at the age of 72. The funeral takes place on Sunday December 8th at the Belle Vue Pentecostal Church. The Body lies at the church from 1:00pm. The service begins at 2:00pm. Burial will be at the Park Hill Cemetery. The Van “Upgrade” leaves Shearman Shop at Lowmans Wd at 1:00pm for persons wishing to attend the funeral.







Share This Article: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Email

Tumblr

Print



Related