NL WOMEN’S T20 TRI-SERIES RESULTS

Meanwhile, in last weekend’s match of the Jules Anthony/ VINLEC North Leeward Women’s Twenty/20 Tri-Series Cricket Championship at the Cumberland Playing Field.

Ball Burners defeated Jules Anthony Northern Girls by 33 runs in a match reduced to 15-overs.

The scores: Ball Burners 92 for 3 off 15-overs; (Edelyn Turtin 35 not out, ZA-VIAN Stephen 31 not out; Yolande Granderson 2 for 15).

Jules Anthony Northern Girls 59 for 3 off 15-overs; (Kacy Johnson 32; SHE-NE-ZIA Daniel 2 for 9).

Ball Burners and United Survivors will meet in the Women’s Tri-Series Final on Sunday morning at 9:30.







