NORTH LEEWARD MEN’S T20 CRICKET FINALS

The Royal St. Vincent and the Grenadine Police Force and Ruddy’s Electrical will contest this year’s Men’s Final of the Jules Anthony/ VINLEC North Leeward Twenty/20 Super League Cricket Championship after both gained semi-final victories last weekend at the Cumberland Playing Field.

The Royal St. Vincent and the Grenadine Police Force beat Rose Bank Big League by 95 runs in a one-sided affair.

The scores: The Royal St. Vincent and the Grenadine Police Force 174 for 5 off 20-overs; (Benneton Stapleton 62, Rickford Walker 35; Shangi John 2 for 14).

Rose Bank Big League 79 off 13.3-overs; (O-ZICO Williams 26; Kemron Strough 4 for 14).

Ruddy’s Electrical defeated Robertson’s Surveying Future Legends by 6 wickets in much closer contest.

The scores: Robertson’s Surveying, Future Legends 226 for 2 off 20-overs; (Dean Browne 131, Miles Bascombe 63 not out; Kinson Dalzell 1 for 31).

Ruddy’s Electrical 229 for 4 off 19.4-overs; (Hyron Shallow 65, Daren Greaves 55, Donwell Hector 54 not out; Shem Browne 1 for 29, Marcus Castello 1 for 46).

The Final will be played on Sunday afternoon at 1:30.







