NLA TBPO T20 SOFTBALL CRICKET FIXTURES

The National Lotteries Authority Top Belair Progressive Organization Cricket Championship will continue this weekend at the Dauphine Playing Field.

On Saturday afternoon, in the Knock-Out Championships at 1:00, Gomea Bombers will face Hard Hitters, and at 3:00, Gary’s Construction Simple Boys will oppose Nice Radio Clinchers.

On Sunday morning, Challengers will play against Curtis King Stallions at 11:00 in the 1st Quarter-final, then at 2:30 in the afternoon, Owia Young Strikers will square-off with Sion Hill Tallawahs.







