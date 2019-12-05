SVG TABLE TENNIS ASSN NEWS

The St Vincent and the Grenadines Table Tennis Association is to benefit from a Grassroot Programme, a Training Camp, and a Level (1) Coaching Course by the International Table Tennis Federation (ITTF).

From 28th to 31st December, there will be a training camp for the best juniors and cadets in Bequia. On 2nd, 4th and 8th January next year, there will be an ITTF PTT Level 1 coaching course for Physical Education teachers at the St Vincent Grammar School Assembly Hall.

On 9th, 10th and 11th January there will be a Training Camp for the best juniors and cadets at West St George Secondary School.

On 18th January, another Training Camp, and on 20th January training for coaches of the St Vincent and the Grenadines Table Tennis Association.







