In the Premier Division of the St Vincent and the Grenadines Football Federation Championship, BESCO Pastures gained a 4-3 victory over Camdonia Chelsea at Victoria Park, last night.

In another match, North Leeward Predators also secured a 4-3 win over Avenues United.

At the same venue, tomorrow afternoon, SV United will meet System (3) at 5:30 and Bequia United will take on Hope International in another two Premier Division matches at 7:30.







Share This Article: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Email

Tumblr

Print



Related