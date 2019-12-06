Yesterday, VITAMALT Ministry of Education/Teachers Combined won the second semi-final of the Firms and Industrial Netball Championship with a 40-22 over the Royal St Vincent and the Grenadines Police Force 40-22 at the Kingstown Netball Centre, in New Montrose.

VITAMALT Ministry of Education/Teachers Combined will meet Ministry of Tourism Sports and Culture in the Final on Saturday afternoon at the Kingstown Netball Centre, in New Montrose.

The match will be followed by the Presentation Ceremony for the Firms and Industrial Netball Championship and the Constituency Netball Championship.







