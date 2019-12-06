FIRMS AND INDUSTRIAL NETBALL RESULTS

VITAMALT Ministry of Education/Teachers Combined won the second semi-final of the Firms and Industrial Netball Championship with a 40-22 victory over the Royal St Vincent and the Grenadines Police Force at the Kingstown Netball Centre in New Montrose last night.

VITAMALT Ministry of Education/Teachers Combined will now meet the Ministry of Tourism Sports and Culture in the Final tomorrow afternoon at 5:15, at the Kingstown Netball Centre, in New Montrose.

The match will be followed by the Presentation Ceremony for the Firms and Industrial Netball Championship and the Constituency Netball Championship.







