MS ALMA PEARLINA LAVIA better known as FISH of Walvaroo, Roseau died on Tuesday December 3rd at the age of 72. The funeral takes place on Tuesday December 10th at the Church of Nazarene, Arnos Vale. The Service begins at 2:00pm. Burial will be at the Kingstown Cemetery. Marlon Bus will transport persons wishing to attend the funeral.







